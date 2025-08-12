Valute / MRCY
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
MRCY: Mercury Systems Inc
75.77 USD 1.33 (1.73%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MRCY ha avuto una variazione del -1.73% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 75.63 e ad un massimo di 78.69.
Segui le dinamiche di Mercury Systems Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MRCY News
- Small US defense stocks soar on rush for next-gen battlefield tech
- Il titolo di Mercury Systems raggiunge il massimo di 52 settimane a 74,13 USD
- Mercury Systems stock hits 52-week high at 74.13 USD
- AI Plays Palantir, NVent Lead 9 Additions To IBD Best Stock Lists. Looking For Top Performers To Buy And Watch? Check These Watchlists.
- Mercury Systems (MRCY) Up 1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Palantir Leads 9 Newcomers Onto IBD Best Stock Lists. Build Your Watchlist Of Top Performers With The IBD 50, Big Cap 20 And More.
- Robinhood Leads Merry Band Onto IBD Top Performer Lists. Check Out The IBD 50 And Stock Spotlight Watchlists.
- Mercury Systems stock hits 52-week high at 70.6 USD
- Mercury Systems: Lack Of Margin Of Safety Makes Me Stay Neutral (NASDAQ:MRCY)
- Why Mercury Systems (MRCY) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Mercury Systems signs new production deal with AeroVironment
- 5 Stocks In The Spotlight: Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In - Etoro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR), Coherent (NYSE:COHR)
- Mercury Systems: I Missed The Buy Opportunity (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:MRCY)
- Jana Partners sells $52m in Mercury Systems (MRCY) stock
- Stock Market Rallies Amid Shifts Despite Hot Inflation; Amazon, CoreWeave In Focus: Weekly Review
- Mercury Systems stock price target raised to $75 from $50 at Jefferies
- MRCY Stock Surges 27% as Q4 Earnings and Revenue Beat Estimates
- Goldman Sachs reiterates Sell rating on Mercury Systems stock
- Mercury Systems Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Green Dot, Arcturus Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - AAON (NASDAQ:AAON), American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)
- Meta, Goldman Sachs lead Tuesday’s market cap stock movers
- Mercury Systems Rockets Past Expectations As Analysts Boost Targets - Mercury Sys (NASDAQ:MRCY)
- Truist Securities raises Mercury Systems stock price target to $71 on strong bookings
- Raymond James lifts Mercury Systems on defense spending tailwinds
- UNH, Sea Limited lead Tuesday’s market cap stock movers
Intervallo Giornaliero
75.63 78.69
Intervallo Annuale
32.32 78.69
- Chiusura Precedente
- 77.10
- Apertura
- 77.71
- Bid
- 75.77
- Ask
- 76.07
- Minimo
- 75.63
- Massimo
- 78.69
- Volume
- 1.906 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.73%
- Variazione Mensile
- 13.72%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 78.49%
- Variazione Annuale
- 105.51%
20 settembre, sabato