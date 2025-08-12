QuotazioniSezioni
MRCY: Mercury Systems Inc

75.77 USD 1.33 (1.73%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MRCY ha avuto una variazione del -1.73% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 75.63 e ad un massimo di 78.69.

Segui le dinamiche di Mercury Systems Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
75.63 78.69
Intervallo Annuale
32.32 78.69
Chiusura Precedente
77.10
Apertura
77.71
Bid
75.77
Ask
76.07
Minimo
75.63
Massimo
78.69
Volume
1.906 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.73%
Variazione Mensile
13.72%
Variazione Semestrale
78.49%
Variazione Annuale
105.51%
20 settembre, sabato