MPLT: Maplight Therapeutics, Inc.
MPLT exchange rate has changed by 1.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.82 and at a high of 19.24.
Follow Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MPLT stock price today?
Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. stock is priced at 18.60 today. It trades within 17.82 - 19.24, yesterday's close was 18.34, and trading volume reached 294. The live price chart of MPLT shows these updates.
Does Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. is currently valued at 18.60. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.11% and USD. View the chart live to track MPLT movements.
How to buy MPLT stock?
You can buy Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. shares at the current price of 18.60. Orders are usually placed near 18.60 or 18.90, while 294 and 2.76% show market activity. Follow MPLT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MPLT stock?
Investing in Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 12.25 - 20.85 and current price 18.60. Many compare 32.95% and -2.11% before placing orders at 18.60 or 18.90. Explore the MPLT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. in the past year was 20.85. Within 12.25 - 20.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. (MPLT) over the year was 12.25. Comparing it with the current 18.60 and 12.25 - 20.85 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MPLT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MPLT stock split?
Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.34, and -2.11% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.34
- Open
- 18.10
- Bid
- 18.60
- Ask
- 18.90
- Low
- 17.82
- High
- 19.24
- Volume
- 294
- Daily Change
- 1.42%
- Month Change
- 32.95%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.11%
- Year Change
- -2.11%
- Act
- 53.3
- Fcst
- 50.5
- Prev
- 51.0
- Act
- 55.0
- Fcst
- 52.9
- Prev
- 51.0
- Act
- 4.1%
- Fcst
- 3.9%
- Prev
- 4.5%
- Act
- 3.2%
- Fcst
- 3.5%
- Prev
- 3.4%
- Act
- 413
- Fcst
- Prev
- 407
- Act
- 549
- Fcst
- Prev
- 544
- Act
-
- Fcst
- $11.43 B
- Prev
- $13.09 B
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev