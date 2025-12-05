QuotesSections
Currencies / MPLT
MPLT: Maplight Therapeutics, Inc.

18.60 USD 0.26 (1.42%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MPLT exchange rate has changed by 1.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.82 and at a high of 19.24.

Follow Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is MPLT stock price today?

Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. stock is priced at 18.60 today. It trades within 17.82 - 19.24, yesterday's close was 18.34, and trading volume reached 294. The live price chart of MPLT shows these updates.

Does Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. stock pay dividends?

Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. is currently valued at 18.60. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.11% and USD. View the chart live to track MPLT movements.

How to buy MPLT stock?

You can buy Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. shares at the current price of 18.60. Orders are usually placed near 18.60 or 18.90, while 294 and 2.76% show market activity. Follow MPLT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into MPLT stock?

Investing in Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 12.25 - 20.85 and current price 18.60. Many compare 32.95% and -2.11% before placing orders at 18.60 or 18.90. Explore the MPLT price chart live with daily changes.

What are Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. stock highest prices?

The highest price of Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. in the past year was 20.85. Within 12.25 - 20.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. performance using the live chart.

What are Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. (MPLT) over the year was 12.25. Comparing it with the current 18.60 and 12.25 - 20.85 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MPLT moves on the chart live for more details.

When did MPLT stock split?

Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.34, and -2.11% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
17.82 19.24
Year Range
12.25 20.85
Previous Close
18.34
Open
18.10
Bid
18.60
Ask
18.90
Low
17.82
High
19.24
Volume
294
Daily Change
1.42%
Month Change
32.95%
6 Months Change
-2.11%
Year Change
-2.11%
05 December, Friday
15:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Sentiment
Act
53.3
Fcst
50.5
Prev
51.0
15:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Expectations
Act
55.0
Fcst
52.9
Prev
51.0
15:00
USD
Michigan Inflation Expectations
Act
4.1%
Fcst
3.9%
Prev
4.5%
15:00
USD
Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations
Act
3.2%
Fcst
3.5%
Prev
3.4%
18:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
413
Fcst
Prev
407
18:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
549
Fcst
Prev
544
20:00
USD
Fed Consumer Credit m/m
Act
Fcst
$​11.43 B
Prev
$​13.09 B
20:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
20:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
20:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
20:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev