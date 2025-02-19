- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MOTI: VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF
MOTI exchange rate has changed by -0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.43 and at a high of 38.77.
Follow VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MOTI News
- Is VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Revisiting The Corporate Earnings Reporting Frequency Debate
- Differentiation Matters As Moat Stocks Lead In July
- Fitting The Puzzle Pieces Together
- Dollar Weakness Boosts International Appeal
- 'Rest Of World' Equities Finally Break Out
- Global Wealth Research - Quarterly Report: July 2025
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2025 - What Tariffs?
- Moat Stocks Advance In Summer Rally
- Markets Toast A Half Point Gain On Trade Chill
- Oil Moves On Middle East Tensions, But Other Markets Stay The Course
- Moat Stocks Rebound On Earnings Surprises
- The Storm Before The Calm
- How Investors Should Approach Sweeping U.S. Tariffs, Global Fallout
- Stocks Are Falling, Gold Is Surging… What Should You Do?
- Exploring New Trade Deals Amid Rising Protectionism
- Soaring Services Trade: Why Service Trade Barriers Are A Potential Retaliation Tool
- How Deep Is Your Non-U.S. Love
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MOTI stock price today?
VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF stock is priced at 38.67 today. It trades within 38.43 - 38.77, yesterday's close was 38.70, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of MOTI shows these updates.
Does VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF stock pay dividends?
VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF is currently valued at 38.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.86% and USD. View the chart live to track MOTI movements.
How to buy MOTI stock?
You can buy VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF shares at the current price of 38.67. Orders are usually placed near 38.67 or 38.97, while 15 and 0.39% show market activity. Follow MOTI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MOTI stock?
Investing in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.17 - 38.88 and current price 38.67. Many compare 3.12% and 16.37% before placing orders at 38.67 or 38.97. Explore the MOTI price chart live with daily changes.
What are VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the past year was 38.88. Within 29.17 - 38.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.70 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) over the year was 29.17. Comparing it with the current 38.67 and 29.17 - 38.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MOTI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MOTI stock split?
VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.70, and 17.86% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 38.70
- Open
- 38.52
- Bid
- 38.67
- Ask
- 38.97
- Low
- 38.43
- High
- 38.77
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- -0.08%
- Month Change
- 3.12%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.37%
- Year Change
- 17.86%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.06 M
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.00 M
- Act
- 1.5%
- Fcst
- Prev
- -0.2%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.182%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 1.650%