MOTI: VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF

38.67 USD 0.03 (0.08%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MOTI exchange rate has changed by -0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.43 and at a high of 38.77.

Follow VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is MOTI stock price today?

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF stock is priced at 38.67 today. It trades within 38.43 - 38.77, yesterday's close was 38.70, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of MOTI shows these updates.

Does VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF stock pay dividends?

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF is currently valued at 38.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.86% and USD. View the chart live to track MOTI movements.

How to buy MOTI stock?

You can buy VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF shares at the current price of 38.67. Orders are usually placed near 38.67 or 38.97, while 15 and 0.39% show market activity. Follow MOTI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into MOTI stock?

Investing in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.17 - 38.88 and current price 38.67. Many compare 3.12% and 16.37% before placing orders at 38.67 or 38.97. Explore the MOTI price chart live with daily changes.

What are VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the past year was 38.88. Within 29.17 - 38.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.70 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF performance using the live chart.

What are VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) over the year was 29.17. Comparing it with the current 38.67 and 29.17 - 38.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MOTI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did MOTI stock split?

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.70, and 17.86% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
38.43 38.77
Year Range
29.17 38.88
Previous Close
38.70
Open
38.52
Bid
38.67
Ask
38.97
Low
38.43
High
38.77
Volume
15
Daily Change
-0.08%
Month Change
3.12%
6 Months Change
16.37%
Year Change
17.86%
23 October, Thursday
12:30
USD
Initial Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Continuing Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Existing Home Sales
Act
4.06 M
Fcst
Prev
4.00 M
14:00
USD
Existing Home Sales m/m
Act
1.5%
Fcst
Prev
-0.2%
14:25
USD
Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
5-Year TIPS Auction
Act
1.182%
Fcst
Prev
1.650%