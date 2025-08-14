Currencies / MNST
MNST: Monster Beverage Corporation
65.69 USD 1.34 (2.08%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MNST exchange rate has changed by 2.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 64.19 and at a high of 65.72.
Follow Monster Beverage Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
64.19 65.72
Year Range
45.70 65.72
- Previous Close
- 64.35
- Open
- 64.19
- Bid
- 65.69
- Ask
- 65.99
- Low
- 64.19
- High
- 65.72
- Volume
- 4.557 K
- Daily Change
- 2.08%
- Month Change
- 5.14%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.37%
- Year Change
- 25.77%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%