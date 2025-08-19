Valute / MNST
MNST: Monster Beverage Corporation
64.13 USD 0.51 (0.79%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MNST ha avuto una variazione del -0.79% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 63.52 e ad un massimo di 64.86.
Segui le dinamiche di Monster Beverage Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
63.52 64.86
Intervallo Annuale
45.70 67.12
- Chiusura Precedente
- 64.64
- Apertura
- 64.86
- Bid
- 64.13
- Ask
- 64.43
- Minimo
- 63.52
- Massimo
- 64.86
- Volume
- 13.893 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.79%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.64%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 9.70%
- Variazione Annuale
- 22.78%
20 settembre, sabato