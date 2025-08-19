QuotazioniSezioni
MNST: Monster Beverage Corporation

64.13 USD 0.51 (0.79%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MNST ha avuto una variazione del -0.79% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 63.52 e ad un massimo di 64.86.

Segui le dinamiche di Monster Beverage Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
63.52 64.86
Intervallo Annuale
45.70 67.12
Chiusura Precedente
64.64
Apertura
64.86
Bid
64.13
Ask
64.43
Minimo
63.52
Massimo
64.86
Volume
13.893 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.79%
Variazione Mensile
2.64%
Variazione Semestrale
9.70%
Variazione Annuale
22.78%
