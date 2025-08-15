货币 / MNST
MNST: Monster Beverage Corporation
66.16 USD 1.81 (2.81%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MNST汇率已更改2.81%。当日，交易品种以低点64.19和高点66.30进行交易。
关注Monster Beverage Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MNST新闻
- Monster Beverage Corp stock hits 52-week high at 66.76 USD
- PepsiCo vs. Monster Beverage: Which Is a Better Buy for Investors Now?
- CELH Surpasses 100% Gains in 2025: Is the Stock Still a Buy?
- PBJ: Consumer Staples Dashboard For September 2025 (NYSEARCA:PBJ)
- Is Celsius Holdings' Strong 1H25 Revenue Growth Built to Last?
- 泰森食品将在2025年前停用高果糖玉米糖浆等添加剂
- Goldman starts Celsius at Buy on market share gains and international push
- Celsius stock initiated with Buy rating at Goldman Sachs on growth potential
- PepsiCo Partnership Puts Celsius Holdings on Faster Growth Track
- Coca-Cola Stock Slides Below 200-Day SMA: Buy, Sell or Stay Invested?
- Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Celsius, Monster and PepsiCo
- Celsius Holdings: PepsiCo Partnership And Major Acquisitions Fuel Good Upside (CELH)
- Buy Top Stock CELH on the Dip in September for Big Gains
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Monster Beverage, Keurig Dr Pepper and Zevia
- 5 Soft Drink Stocks Battling for Relevance Amid Consumer Taste Shift
- PepsiCo's P/E Valuation Crosses Industry: A Buy Opportunity Knocking?
- Pop, Pour, or Power Up: Why MNST, BUD, and KO Are Worth Every Penny - TipRanks.com
- Coca-Cola vs. Monster Beverage: Which Stock Offers Refreshing Returns?
- Monster Beverage: Near-Term Uncertainties Temper My Conviction For A Buy (NASDAQ:MNST)
- Coca-Cola Stock Isn’t The Compounder The Market Thinks It Is (NYSE:KO)
- Piper Sandler highlights beverage sector strength amid food, alcohol headwinds
- Monster Beverage director Vidergauz sells $637,300 in stock
- Netflix Stock: How To Find & Own America's Greatest Opportunities
- Celsius' Innovation Strategy: A Catalyst for Future Growth?
日范围
64.19 66.30
年范围
45.70 66.30
- 前一天收盘价
- 64.35
- 开盘价
- 64.19
- 卖价
- 66.16
- 买价
- 66.46
- 最低价
- 64.19
- 最高价
- 66.30
- 交易量
- 17.078 K
- 日变化
- 2.81%
- 月变化
- 5.89%
- 6个月变化
- 13.17%
- 年变化
- 26.67%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值