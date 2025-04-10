Currencies / MLI
MLI: Mueller Industries Inc
98.10 USD 0.73 (0.74%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MLI exchange rate has changed by -0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 97.57 and at a high of 98.24.
Follow Mueller Industries Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
97.57 98.24
Year Range
66.84 99.93
- Previous Close
- 98.83
- Open
- 97.65
- Bid
- 98.10
- Ask
- 98.40
- Low
- 97.57
- High
- 98.24
- Volume
- 233
- Daily Change
- -0.74%
- Month Change
- 3.25%
- 6 Months Change
- 29.44%
- Year Change
- 32.69%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%