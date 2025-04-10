QuotesSections
Currencies / MLI
Back to US Stock Market

MLI: Mueller Industries Inc

98.10 USD 0.73 (0.74%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MLI exchange rate has changed by -0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 97.57 and at a high of 98.24.

Follow Mueller Industries Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MLI News

Daily Range
97.57 98.24
Year Range
66.84 99.93
Previous Close
98.83
Open
97.65
Bid
98.10
Ask
98.40
Low
97.57
High
98.24
Volume
233
Daily Change
-0.74%
Month Change
3.25%
6 Months Change
29.44%
Year Change
32.69%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%