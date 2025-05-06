Valute / MLI
MLI: Mueller Industries Inc
99.66 USD 0.55 (0.55%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MLI ha avuto una variazione del -0.55% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 98.27 e ad un massimo di 99.99.
Segui le dinamiche di Mueller Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
MLI News
Intervallo Giornaliero
98.27 99.99
Intervallo Annuale
66.84 100.64
- Chiusura Precedente
- 100.21
- Apertura
- 99.99
- Bid
- 99.66
- Ask
- 99.96
- Minimo
- 98.27
- Massimo
- 99.99
- Volume
- 1.855 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.55%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.89%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 31.49%
- Variazione Annuale
- 34.80%
20 settembre, sabato