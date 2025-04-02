Currencies / MHH
MHH: Mastech Digital Inc
7.61 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MHH exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.48 and at a high of 7.85.
Follow Mastech Digital Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MHH News
- Mastech earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Mastech Digital: Opportunities For Outperformance (NYSE:MHH)
- MHH stock touches 52-week low at $7.05 amid market shifts
- Earnings call transcript: Mastech Holdings misses Q1 2025 EPS forecast
- Mastech earnings missed by $0.11, revenue topped estimates
- Mastech Digital Reports First Quarter 2025 Revenue Growth of 3%
- Mastech Digital Is Valued Like A Turnaround, Now It Needs To Earn It (NYSE:MHH)
Daily Range
7.48 7.85
Year Range
6.20 16.00
- Previous Close
- 7.61
- Open
- 7.56
- Bid
- 7.61
- Ask
- 7.91
- Low
- 7.48
- High
- 7.85
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -6.40%
- 6 Months Change
- -24.13%
- Year Change
- -22.82%
