MGRE: AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC.

24.6101 USD 0.3599 (1.44%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MGRE exchange rate has changed by -1.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.5700 and at a high of 24.7700.

Follow AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is MGRE stock price today?

AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC. stock is priced at 24.6101 today. It trades within -1.44%, yesterday's close was 24.9700, and trading volume reached 87. The live price chart of MGRE shows these updates.

Does AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC. stock pay dividends?

AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC. is currently valued at 24.6101. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -5.35% and USD. View the chart live to track MGRE movements.

How to buy MGRE stock?

You can buy AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC. shares at the current price of 24.6101. Orders are usually placed near 24.6101 or 24.6131, while 87 and -0.12% show market activity. Follow MGRE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into MGRE stock?

Investing in AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC. involves considering the yearly range 22.5100 - 26.0400 and current price 24.6101. Many compare -0.42% and 2.37% before placing orders at 24.6101 or 24.6131. Explore the MGRE price chart live with daily changes.

What are AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC. stock highest prices?

The highest price of AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC. in the past year was 26.0400. Within 22.5100 - 26.0400, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.9700 helps spot resistance levels. Track AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC. performance using the live chart.

What are AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC. (MGRE) over the year was 22.5100. Comparing it with the current 24.6101 and 22.5100 - 26.0400 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MGRE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did MGRE stock split?

AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.9700, and -5.35% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
24.5700 24.7700
Year Range
22.5100 26.0400
Previous Close
24.9700
Open
24.6400
Bid
24.6101
Ask
24.6131
Low
24.5700
High
24.7700
Volume
87
Daily Change
-1.44%
Month Change
-0.42%
6 Months Change
2.37%
Year Change
-5.35%
29 September, Monday
11:30
USD
Fed Governor Waller Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Pending Home Sales m/m
Act
4.0%
Fcst
2.0%
Prev
-0.3%
17:30
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev