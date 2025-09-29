- Overview
MGRE: AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC.
MGRE exchange rate has changed by -1.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.5700 and at a high of 24.7700.
Follow AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MGRE stock price today?
AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC. stock is priced at 24.6101 today. It trades within -1.44%, yesterday's close was 24.9700, and trading volume reached 87. The live price chart of MGRE shows these updates.
Does AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC. stock pay dividends?
AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC. is currently valued at 24.6101. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -5.35% and USD. View the chart live to track MGRE movements.
How to buy MGRE stock?
You can buy AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC. shares at the current price of 24.6101. Orders are usually placed near 24.6101 or 24.6131, while 87 and -0.12% show market activity. Follow MGRE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MGRE stock?
Investing in AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC. involves considering the yearly range 22.5100 - 26.0400 and current price 24.6101. Many compare -0.42% and 2.37% before placing orders at 24.6101 or 24.6131. Explore the MGRE price chart live with daily changes.
What are AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC. in the past year was 26.0400. Within 22.5100 - 26.0400, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.9700 helps spot resistance levels. Track AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC. performance using the live chart.
What are AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC. (MGRE) over the year was 22.5100. Comparing it with the current 24.6101 and 22.5100 - 26.0400 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MGRE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MGRE stock split?
AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.9700, and -5.35% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.9700
- Open
- 24.6400
- Bid
- 24.6101
- Ask
- 24.6131
- Low
- 24.5700
- High
- 24.7700
- Volume
- 87
- Daily Change
- -1.44%
- Month Change
- -0.42%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.37%
- Year Change
- -5.35%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev