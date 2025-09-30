What is MGRE stock price today? AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC. stock is priced at 24.6200 today. It trades within -1.40%, yesterday's close was 24.9700, and trading volume reached 106. The live price chart of MGRE shows these updates.

Does AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC. stock pay dividends? AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC. is currently valued at 24.6200. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -5.31% and USD. View the chart live to track MGRE movements.

How to buy MGRE stock? You can buy AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC. shares at the current price of 24.6200. Orders are usually placed near 24.6200 or 24.6230, while 106 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow MGRE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into MGRE stock? Investing in AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC. involves considering the yearly range 22.5100 - 26.0400 and current price 24.6200. Many compare -0.38% and 2.41% before placing orders at 24.6200 or 24.6230. Explore the MGRE price chart live with daily changes.

What are AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC. stock highest prices? The highest price of AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC. in the past year was 26.0400. Within 22.5100 - 26.0400, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.9700 helps spot resistance levels. Track AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC. performance using the live chart.

What are AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC. stock lowest prices? The lowest price of AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP, INC. (MGRE) over the year was 22.5100. Comparing it with the current 24.6200 and 22.5100 - 26.0400 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MGRE moves on the chart live for more details.