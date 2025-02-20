Currencies / MGRC
MGRC: McGrath RentCorp
122.72 USD 0.62 (0.50%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MGRC exchange rate has changed by -0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 122.39 and at a high of 125.50.
Follow McGrath RentCorp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
122.39 125.50
Year Range
97.81 129.93
- Previous Close
- 123.34
- Open
- 123.66
- Bid
- 122.72
- Ask
- 123.02
- Low
- 122.39
- High
- 125.50
- Volume
- 90
- Daily Change
- -0.50%
- Month Change
- 1.88%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.55%
- Year Change
- 16.28%
