QuotesSections
Currencies / MGRC
Back to US Stock Market

MGRC: McGrath RentCorp

122.72 USD 0.62 (0.50%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MGRC exchange rate has changed by -0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 122.39 and at a high of 125.50.

Follow McGrath RentCorp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MGRC News

Daily Range
122.39 125.50
Year Range
97.81 129.93
Previous Close
123.34
Open
123.66
Bid
122.72
Ask
123.02
Low
122.39
High
125.50
Volume
90
Daily Change
-0.50%
Month Change
1.88%
6 Months Change
11.55%
Year Change
16.28%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%