MGRC: McGrath RentCorp

120.77 USD 2.70 (2.19%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MGRC ha avuto una variazione del -2.19% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 119.87 e ad un massimo di 123.43.

Segui le dinamiche di McGrath RentCorp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
119.87 123.43
Intervallo Annuale
97.81 129.93
Chiusura Precedente
123.47
Apertura
123.43
Bid
120.77
Ask
121.07
Minimo
119.87
Massimo
123.43
Volume
503
Variazione giornaliera
-2.19%
Variazione Mensile
0.26%
Variazione Semestrale
9.78%
Variazione Annuale
14.43%
