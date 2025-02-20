Valute / MGRC
MGRC: McGrath RentCorp
120.77 USD 2.70 (2.19%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MGRC ha avuto una variazione del -2.19% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 119.87 e ad un massimo di 123.43.
Segui le dinamiche di McGrath RentCorp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
MGRC News
- Upbound Group (UPBD) Soars 8.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- McGrath (MGRC) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- McGrath RentCorp Remains Attractive, Though Upside Is Limited (NASDAQ:MGRC)
- United Rentals Stock Earns Relative Strength Rating Upgrade
- McGrath RentCorp Q2 EPS Jumps 74 Percent
- Earnings call transcript: McGrath RentCorp beats Q2 2025 expectations
- McGrath Q2 2025 slides: Revenue jumps 11%, guidance raised slightly
- McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- McGrath (MGRC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- McGrath earnings beat by $0.24, revenue topped estimates
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 13
- McGrath RentCorp: It Makes Sense To Buy The Pessimism (NASDAQ:MGRC)
- AMG River Road Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- McGrath Second Quarter Earnings and Conference Call Scheduled for July 24, 2025
- WillScot Holdings: A Company In Flux (NASDAQ:WSC)
- mcgrath rentcorp shareholders approve key proposals at annual meeting
- McGrath RentCorp raises dividend for 34th consecutive year
- McGrath RentCorp’s CFO Keith Pratt sells $576,098 in stock
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of April 13
- McGrath RentCorp: An Attractive Way To Capture Strong Returns
- A Quiet March Will Bring Annual Increases From Seven More Dividend Growth Companies
- McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
119.87 123.43
Intervallo Annuale
97.81 129.93
- Chiusura Precedente
- 123.47
- Apertura
- 123.43
- Bid
- 120.77
- Ask
- 121.07
- Minimo
- 119.87
- Massimo
- 123.43
- Volume
- 503
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.19%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.26%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 9.78%
- Variazione Annuale
- 14.43%
20 settembre, sabato