货币 / MGRC
MGRC: McGrath RentCorp
124.04 USD 0.23 (0.19%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MGRC汇率已更改0.19%。当日，交易品种以低点123.72和高点124.41进行交易。
关注McGrath RentCorp动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
MGRC新闻
- Upbound Group (UPBD) Soars 8.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- McGrath (MGRC) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- McGrath RentCorp Remains Attractive, Though Upside Is Limited (NASDAQ:MGRC)
- United Rentals Stock Earns Relative Strength Rating Upgrade
- McGrath RentCorp Q2 EPS Jumps 74 Percent
- Earnings call transcript: McGrath RentCorp beats Q2 2025 expectations
- McGrath Q2 2025 slides: Revenue jumps 11%, guidance raised slightly
- McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- McGrath (MGRC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- McGrath earnings beat by $0.24, revenue topped estimates
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 13
- McGrath RentCorp: It Makes Sense To Buy The Pessimism (NASDAQ:MGRC)
- AMG River Road Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- McGrath Second Quarter Earnings and Conference Call Scheduled for July 24, 2025
- WillScot Holdings: A Company In Flux (NASDAQ:WSC)
- mcgrath rentcorp shareholders approve key proposals at annual meeting
- McGrath RentCorp raises dividend for 34th consecutive year
- McGrath RentCorp’s CFO Keith Pratt sells $576,098 in stock
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of April 13
- McGrath RentCorp: An Attractive Way To Capture Strong Returns
- A Quiet March Will Bring Annual Increases From Seven More Dividend Growth Companies
- McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
日范围
123.72 124.41
年范围
97.81 129.93
- 前一天收盘价
- 123.81
- 开盘价
- 123.99
- 卖价
- 124.04
- 买价
- 124.34
- 最低价
- 123.72
- 最高价
- 124.41
- 交易量
- 43
- 日变化
- 0.19%
- 月变化
- 2.97%
- 6个月变化
- 12.75%
- 年变化
- 17.53%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值