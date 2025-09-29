- Overview
MCHB: Mechanics Bancorp
MCHB exchange rate has changed by -2.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.51 and at a high of 13.99.
Follow Mechanics Bancorp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MCHB stock price today?
Mechanics Bancorp stock is priced at 13.54 today. It trades within -2.66%, yesterday's close was 13.91, and trading volume reached 553. The live price chart of MCHB shows these updates.
Does Mechanics Bancorp stock pay dividends?
Mechanics Bancorp is currently valued at 13.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.38% and USD. View the chart live to track MCHB movements.
How to buy MCHB stock?
You can buy Mechanics Bancorp shares at the current price of 13.54. Orders are usually placed near 13.54 or 13.84, while 553 and -2.94% show market activity. Follow MCHB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MCHB stock?
Investing in Mechanics Bancorp involves considering the yearly range 12.65 - 14.15 and current price 13.54. Many compare -2.38% and -2.38% before placing orders at 13.54 or 13.84. Explore the MCHB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Mechanics Bancorp stock highest prices?
The highest price of Mechanics Bancorp in the past year was 14.15. Within 12.65 - 14.15, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.91 helps spot resistance levels. Track Mechanics Bancorp performance using the live chart.
What are Mechanics Bancorp stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Mechanics Bancorp (MCHB) over the year was 12.65. Comparing it with the current 13.54 and 12.65 - 14.15 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MCHB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MCHB stock split?
Mechanics Bancorp has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.91, and -2.38% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 13.91
- Open
- 13.95
- Bid
- 13.54
- Ask
- 13.84
- Low
- 13.51
- High
- 13.99
- Volume
- 553
- Daily Change
- -2.66%
- Month Change
- -2.38%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.38%
- Year Change
- -2.38%
