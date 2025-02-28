Currencies / LXU
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
LXU: LSB Industries Inc
7.96 USD 0.37 (4.44%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LXU exchange rate has changed by -4.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.94 and at a high of 8.32.
Follow LSB Industries Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LXU News
- CF Industries Benefits From Accessible Natural Gas (NYSE:CF)
- LSB Industries: Significant Net Operating Loss Carryforwards For The Value Story (LXU)
- Top 3 Materials Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains In Q3 - LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU), O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)
- LSB Industries (LXU) Q2 Profit Drops 69%
- LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- LSB Industries Q2 2025 slides: Sales volumes up, margins compressed by gas costs
- Lsb Industries earnings missed by $0.11, revenue fell short of estimates
- Third Avenue Small-Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Letter (TVSVX)
- LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- LSB Industries, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:LXU)
Daily Range
7.94 8.32
Year Range
4.88 9.68
- Previous Close
- 8.33
- Open
- 8.32
- Bid
- 7.96
- Ask
- 8.26
- Low
- 7.94
- High
- 8.32
- Volume
- 466
- Daily Change
- -4.44%
- Month Change
- -3.52%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.90%
- Year Change
- 0.51%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%