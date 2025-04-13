Currencies / LLYVA
LLYVA: Liberty Media Corporation - Series A Liberty Live
96.55 USD 0.30 (0.31%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LLYVA exchange rate has changed by -0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 94.49 and at a high of 96.55.
Follow Liberty Media Corporation - Series A Liberty Live dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
LLYVA News
Daily Range
94.49 96.55
Year Range
48.55 99.63
- Previous Close
- 96.85
- Open
- 96.14
- Bid
- 96.55
- Ask
- 96.85
- Low
- 94.49
- High
- 96.55
- Volume
- 45
- Daily Change
- -0.31%
- Month Change
- 3.72%
- 6 Months Change
- 46.18%
- Year Change
- 95.60%
