LLYVA: Liberty Media Corporation - Series A Liberty Live

96.55 USD 0.30 (0.31%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LLYVA exchange rate has changed by -0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 94.49 and at a high of 96.55.

Daily Range
94.49 96.55
Year Range
48.55 99.63
Previous Close
96.85
Open
96.14
Bid
96.55
Ask
96.85
Low
94.49
High
96.55
Volume
45
Daily Change
-0.31%
Month Change
3.72%
6 Months Change
46.18%
Year Change
95.60%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%