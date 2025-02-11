Currencies / LIXT
LIXT: Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc
5.63 USD 0.07 (1.23%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LIXT exchange rate has changed by -1.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.40 and at a high of 6.00.
Follow Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
LIXT News
- BOCA RATON - Lixte Biotechnology refreshes leadership and diversifies assets
- LIXTE Biotechnology announces leadership changes and $5 million funding
- LIXTE Biotechnology adopts cryptocurrency treasury policy
- Lixte Biotechnology raises $1.5 million in registered direct offering
- Why Apogee Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 50%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE), Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)
- Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; US Nonfarm Payrolls Beat Estimates - Global Interactive (NASDAQ:GITS), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)
- Lixte Biotechnology secures $5 million in private placement
- Why Lattice Semiconductor Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS), Amkor Tech (NASDAQ:AMKR)
Daily Range
5.40 6.00
Year Range
0.64 6.26
- Previous Close
- 5.70
- Open
- 5.81
- Bid
- 5.63
- Ask
- 5.93
- Low
- 5.40
- High
- 6.00
- Volume
- 266
- Daily Change
- -1.23%
- Month Change
- 33.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 369.17%
- Year Change
- 185.79%
