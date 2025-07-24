Currencies / LIDR
LIDR: AEye Inc - Class A
2.60 USD 0.10 (3.70%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LIDR exchange rate has changed by -3.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.54 and at a high of 2.73.
Follow AEye Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
LIDR News
- Kingswood Capital initiates Aeye stock with Buy rating, $6 price target
- Aeye (LIDR) director Dussan sells $90k in shares
- AEye director Dussan sells $552 in shares
- AEye partners with Flasheye to enhance lidar perception capabilities
- AEye stock surges after strategic partnership with Blue-Band
- AEye partners with Blue-Band to enhance traffic systems with lidar tech
- AEye partners with Black Sesame to develop rail safety system in China
- AEye (LIDR) Q2 Loss Narrows 61%
- AEye (LIDR) Stock Falters Despite Upbeat Q2 Business Developments - AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)
- AEye, Inc. (LIDR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- AEye Q2 2025 slides: strategic wins overshadowed by widening losses
- Earnings call transcript: Aeye Inc Q2 2025 sees stock surge post-earnings
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 7/29/25 - TipRanks.com
- AEye regains Nasdaq compliance as share price stays above $1
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 7/29/25 - TipRanks.com
- Ouster: Strong Lidar Sector Signals (NASDAQ:OUST)
- AEye stock surges after launching OPTIS AI-powered lidar solution
- Why Celcuity Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH), ATAI Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI)
- AEye updates at-the-market equity program to allow up to $23.7 million in share sales
- Why Deckers Outdoor Shares Are Trading Higher By 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI), AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)
- AEye Stock (LIDR) Rockets 150% on Nvidia Integration - TipRanks.com
- AEye: No Better Place To Be Than In Nvidia - Initiating With A Buy (NASDAQ:LIDR)
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.70%
- Crude Oil Rises Over 1%; Alphabet Earnings Top Estimates - Community Health Sys (NYSE:CYH), ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE)
Daily Range
2.54 2.73
Year Range
0.49 6.44
- Previous Close
- 2.70
- Open
- 2.69
- Bid
- 2.60
- Ask
- 2.90
- Low
- 2.54
- High
- 2.73
- Volume
- 3.070 K
- Daily Change
- -3.70%
- Month Change
- -4.06%
- 6 Months Change
- 348.28%
- Year Change
- 128.07%
