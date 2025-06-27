Currencies / LCFY
LCFY: Locafy Limited
6.20 USD 0.06 (0.96%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LCFY exchange rate has changed by -0.96% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.10 and at a high of 6.36.
Follow Locafy Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LCFY News
- Locafy stock soars after AI sales team delivers strong initial results
- Why Medpace Shares Are Trading Higher By 45%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE), Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.00%
- Locafy stock soars after strategic partnership with US reputation platform
- Locafy (LCFY) Stock Is Up Over 200% Today: What's Going On? - Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY)
Daily Range
6.10 6.36
Year Range
2.55 13.98
- Previous Close
- 6.26
- Open
- 6.14
- Bid
- 6.20
- Ask
- 6.50
- Low
- 6.10
- High
- 6.36
- Volume
- 99
- Daily Change
- -0.96%
- Month Change
- 41.88%
- 6 Months Change
- 43.85%
- Year Change
- -3.28%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev