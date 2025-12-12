- Overview
LATA: Galata Acquisition Corp. II
LATA exchange rate has changed by 0.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.96 and at a high of 9.96.
Follow Galata Acquisition Corp. II dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LATA stock price today?
Galata Acquisition Corp. II stock is priced at 9.96 today. It trades within 9.96 - 9.96, yesterday's close was 9.92, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of LATA shows these updates.
Does Galata Acquisition Corp. II stock pay dividends?
Galata Acquisition Corp. II is currently valued at 9.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.60% and USD. View the chart live to track LATA movements.
How to buy LATA stock?
You can buy Galata Acquisition Corp. II shares at the current price of 9.96. Orders are usually placed near 9.96 or 10.26, while 14 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow LATA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LATA stock?
Investing in Galata Acquisition Corp. II involves considering the yearly range 9.92 - 10.20 and current price 9.96. Many compare -0.20% and -0.60% before placing orders at 9.96 or 10.26. Explore the LATA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Galata Acquisition Corp. II stock highest prices?
The highest price of Galata Acquisition Corp. II in the past year was 10.20. Within 9.92 - 10.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.92 helps spot resistance levels. Track Galata Acquisition Corp. II performance using the live chart.
What are Galata Acquisition Corp. II stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Galata Acquisition Corp. II (LATA) over the year was 9.92. Comparing it with the current 9.96 and 9.92 - 10.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LATA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LATA stock split?
Galata Acquisition Corp. II has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.92, and -0.60% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.92
- Open
- 9.96
- Bid
- 9.96
- Ask
- 10.26
- Low
- 9.96
- High
- 9.96
- Volume
- 14
- Daily Change
- 0.40%
- Month Change
- -0.20%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.60%
- Year Change
- -0.60%
