KWEB: KraneShares Trust KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF
41.43 USD 0.48 (1.17%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KWEB exchange rate has changed by 1.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.80 and at a high of 41.55.
Follow KraneShares Trust KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- New Highs, Low Drama
- China’s Economy Continues To Slow, Strengthening Case For Fresh Stimulus
- Markets Weekly Outlook - S&P 500, Nasdaq And Dow Jones On A Tear As Fed Rate Cut Looms
- Global Monetary Base - Update Through August 2025 And 2025 Forecast
- Quick Profit In Chinese Stock Market Trade Based On Personality And Portfolio
- Building The FTSE Russell Financial Conditions Indicator
- U.S.-China Trade Rebounds On Boost From Chinese Exports Of Rare Earths
- Bondzilla: Japan's Bond Market Goes Nuclear
- Why Equity Markets Keep Trending Higher Despite Ongoing Uncertainty
- Trip.com Group stock price target raised to $90 by JPMorgan
- Tracking David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Weekly Commentary: Discounting The Loss Of Fed Independence
- Alibaba (BABA): Getting All Ready For The Breakout Higher
- Data center-related power equipment market to double in next 5 years: expert
- Global Economic Outlook: August 2025
- FXI: Why A Bad Chinese Economy Could Be Good For China Stocks (NYSEARCA:FXI)
- Curveballs: Rent, Housing, Wages And Consumer Spending
- Negative Impact Of U.S.-China Tariff War Deepens
- Opinion: The China-U.S. tariff truce lives on — thanks to Nvidia
- U.S.-China Trade Truce Extension Averts Costly Re-Escalation For Now
- Model Asset Allocation Update (August 2025)
- Trump extends US-China tariff relief for 90 days
- Trump avoids question on extending China tariff deadline
- Weekly Commentary: Anything But Normal Times
Daily Range
40.80 41.55
Year Range
27.27 41.55
- Previous Close
- 40.95
- Open
- 40.84
- Bid
- 41.43
- Ask
- 41.73
- Low
- 40.80
- High
- 41.55
- Volume
- 14.520 K
- Daily Change
- 1.17%
- Month Change
- 10.30%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.37%
- Year Change
- 21.07%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev