Valute / KWEB
KWEB: KraneShares Trust KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF
41.71 USD 0.25 (0.60%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio KWEB ha avuto una variazione del -0.60% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 41.69 e ad un massimo di 42.14.
Segui le dinamiche di KraneShares Trust KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
KWEB News
Intervallo Giornaliero
41.69 42.14
Intervallo Annuale
27.27 42.67
- Chiusura Precedente
- 41.96
- Apertura
- 42.13
- Bid
- 41.71
- Ask
- 42.01
- Minimo
- 41.69
- Massimo
- 42.14
- Volume
- 16.492 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.60%
- Variazione Mensile
- 11.05%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 19.17%
- Variazione Annuale
- 21.89%
21 settembre, domenica