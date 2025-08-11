QuotazioniSezioni
KWEB
KWEB: KraneShares Trust KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

41.71 USD 0.25 (0.60%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio KWEB ha avuto una variazione del -0.60% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 41.69 e ad un massimo di 42.14.

Segui le dinamiche di KraneShares Trust KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
41.69 42.14
Intervallo Annuale
27.27 42.67
Chiusura Precedente
41.96
Apertura
42.13
Bid
41.71
Ask
42.01
Minimo
41.69
Massimo
42.14
Volume
16.492 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.60%
Variazione Mensile
11.05%
Variazione Semestrale
19.17%
Variazione Annuale
21.89%
21 settembre, domenica