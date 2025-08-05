Currencies / KUKE
KUKE: Kuke Music Holding Limited American Depositary Shares, each rep
1.59 USD 0.04 (2.45%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KUKE exchange rate has changed by -2.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.56 and at a high of 1.60.
Follow Kuke Music Holding Limited American Depositary Shares, each rep dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KUKE News
- Top 3 Tech & Telecom Stocks That Could Blast Off In September - Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM), Kuke Music Hldg (NYSE:KUKE)
- Top 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains In September - Amber International (NASDAQ:AMBR), CTW Cayman (NASDAQ:CTW)
- Beijing KUKE Music partners with People’s Music Publishing House
- Chinese EV maker GWM partners with KUKE Music for in-car audio
- Chinese automaker WEY partners with KUKE Music for in-car audio
- Kuke regains NYSE compliance, explores automotive partnerships
Daily Range
1.56 1.60
Year Range
0.14 4.62
- Previous Close
- 1.63
- Open
- 1.60
- Bid
- 1.59
- Ask
- 1.89
- Low
- 1.56
- High
- 1.60
- Volume
- 12
- Daily Change
- -2.45%
- Month Change
- -1.24%
- 6 Months Change
- -43.42%
- Year Change
- 98.75%
