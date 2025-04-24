Currencies / KRNY
KRNY: Kearny Financial
6.42 USD 0.06 (0.93%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KRNY exchange rate has changed by -0.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.35 and at a high of 6.51.
Follow Kearny Financial dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
KRNY News
- Kearny financial director Wong-Zaza buys $8,988 in shares
- Kearny Financial earnings missed by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Kearny Financial Q4 2025 slides: Net interest margin expands amid steady earnings
- Kearny Financial reports Q4 net income of $6.8 million
Daily Range
6.35 6.51
Year Range
3.91 8.59
- Previous Close
- 6.48
- Open
- 6.46
- Bid
- 6.42
- Ask
- 6.72
- Low
- 6.35
- High
- 6.51
- Volume
- 541
- Daily Change
- -0.93%
- Month Change
- -3.60%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.05%
- Year Change
- -6.55%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%