Currencies / KRMD
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
KRMD: KORU Medical Systems Inc
4.02 USD 0.08 (2.03%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KRMD exchange rate has changed by 2.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.89 and at a high of 4.04.
Follow KORU Medical Systems Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KRMD News
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (KRMD) is a Great Choice
- KORU Medical at Canaccord Genuity: Expanding Horizons in Drug Delivery
- KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (KRMD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (KRMD) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2
- KORU Medical Systems earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- KORU Medical Systems Q2 2025 presentation: Record revenue drives raised guidance
- American Well Corporation (AMWL) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Omnicell (OMCL) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- KORU Medical appoints Adam Kalbermatten as chief commercial officer
- KORU Medical Systems holds annual shareholder meeting
- KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (KRMD) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- KORU Medical Systems, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:KRMD)
- This Informatica Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday - CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP), Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND)
- Piper Sandler Downgrades Koru Medical, Citing Valuation Concerns
- KORU Medical Systems Has A Long Runway (NASDAQ:KRMD)
Daily Range
3.89 4.04
Year Range
1.86 5.05
- Previous Close
- 3.94
- Open
- 3.91
- Bid
- 4.02
- Ask
- 4.32
- Low
- 3.89
- High
- 4.04
- Volume
- 69
- Daily Change
- 2.03%
- Month Change
- -3.37%
- 6 Months Change
- 55.81%
- Year Change
- 45.13%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%