KFII: K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II
KFII exchange rate has changed by -0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.31 and at a high of 10.32.
Follow K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KFII stock price today?
K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II stock is priced at 10.31 today. It trades within 10.31 - 10.32, yesterday's close was 10.33, and trading volume reached 25. The live price chart of KFII shows these updates.
Does K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II stock pay dividends?
K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II is currently valued at 10.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.04% and USD. View the chart live to track KFII movements.
How to buy KFII stock?
You can buy K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II shares at the current price of 10.31. Orders are usually placed near 10.31 or 10.61, while 25 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow KFII updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KFII stock?
Investing in K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II involves considering the yearly range 9.90 - 10.50 and current price 10.31. Many compare 0.19% and 1.38% before placing orders at 10.31 or 10.61. Explore the KFII price chart live with daily changes.
What are K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II stock highest prices?
The highest price of K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II in the past year was 10.50. Within 9.90 - 10.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.33 helps spot resistance levels. Track K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II performance using the live chart.
What are K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II (KFII) over the year was 9.90. Comparing it with the current 10.31 and 9.90 - 10.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KFII moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KFII stock split?
K&F GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. II has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.33, and 4.04% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.33
- Open
- 10.31
- Bid
- 10.31
- Ask
- 10.61
- Low
- 10.31
- High
- 10.32
- Volume
- 25
- Daily Change
- -0.19%
- Month Change
- 0.19%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.38%
- Year Change
- 4.04%
