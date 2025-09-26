QuotesSections
Currencies / JPME
Back to US Stock Market

JPME: JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

106.58 USD 0.24 (0.23%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

JPME exchange rate has changed by 0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 106.58 and at a high of 106.58.

Follow JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

JPME News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is JPME stock price today?

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock is priced at 106.58 today. It trades within 106.58 - 106.58, yesterday's close was 106.34, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of JPME shows these updates.

Does JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock pay dividends?

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF is currently valued at 106.58. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.71% and USD. View the chart live to track JPME movements.

How to buy JPME stock?

You can buy JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF shares at the current price of 106.58. Orders are usually placed near 106.58 or 106.88, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow JPME updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into JPME stock?

Investing in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 87.85 - 111.55 and current price 106.58. Many compare -1.63% and 8.69% before placing orders at 106.58 or 106.88. Explore the JPME price chart live with daily changes.

What are JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the past year was 111.55. Within 87.85 - 111.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 106.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF performance using the live chart.

What are JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) over the year was 87.85. Comparing it with the current 106.58 and 87.85 - 111.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JPME moves on the chart live for more details.

When did JPME stock split?

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 106.34, and 2.71% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
106.58 106.58
Year Range
87.85 111.55
Previous Close
106.34
Open
106.58
Bid
106.58
Ask
106.88
Low
106.58
High
106.58
Volume
1
Daily Change
0.23%
Month Change
-1.63%
6 Months Change
8.69%
Year Change
2.71%
14 October, Tuesday
00:00
ALL
IMF Meeting
Act
Fcst
Prev
08:00
ALL
IEA Monthly Oil Market Report
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
16:20
USD
Fed Chair Powell Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:25
USD
Fed Governor Waller Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev