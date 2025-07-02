QuotesSections
Currencies / JMIA
JMIA: Jumia Technologies AG American Depositary Shares, each represen

12.01 USD 2.24 (22.93%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

JMIA exchange rate has changed by 22.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.97 and at a high of 12.37.

Follow Jumia Technologies AG American Depositary Shares, each represen dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
10.97 12.37
Year Range
1.60 12.37
Previous Close
9.77
Open
11.12
Bid
12.01
Ask
12.31
Low
10.97
High
12.37
Volume
13.833 K
Daily Change
22.93%
Month Change
49.19%
6 Months Change
456.02%
Year Change
125.75%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%