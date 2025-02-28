Currencies / JFIN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
JFIN: Jiayin Group Inc - American Depositary Shares
10.87 USD 0.07 (0.64%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
JFIN exchange rate has changed by -0.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.87 and at a high of 11.18.
Follow Jiayin Group Inc - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JFIN News
- Jiayin Group reports over 54% loan volume growth in Q2, revenue up 27%
- X Financial: An In-Depth Look At This Dirt Cheap Compounder (NYSE:XYF)
- Jiayin Group announces $0.80 per ADS cash dividend payment
- Ally Financial Stock Gets Relative Strength Rating Lift
- Jiayin Group: Sustainability Of Recent Earnings Growth Is Not Assured (NASDAQ:JFIN)
- Coinbase Global Stock Earns RS Rating Upgrade
- Jiayin (JFIN) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Jiayin Group Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results
- Jiayin Group Inc. to Release First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results on Wednesday, June 4, 2025
- Jiayin Group Inc. Announces Cash Dividends
- Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Concentrix Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Soleno Therapeutics, Petco Health and Wellness, MillerKnoll And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR), Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)
- Jiayin Group: A Questionable Move Offsets The Positives Elsewhere (NASDAQ:JFIN)
- 68 Graham All-Star Value Dogs (GASV): Of 18 “Safer”, Buy Any Of 14 Ideal February Choices
Daily Range
10.87 11.18
Year Range
5.20 19.23
- Previous Close
- 10.94
- Open
- 11.08
- Bid
- 10.87
- Ask
- 11.17
- Low
- 10.87
- High
- 11.18
- Volume
- 52
- Daily Change
- -0.64%
- Month Change
- -13.18%
- 6 Months Change
- -22.36%
- Year Change
- 55.29%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%