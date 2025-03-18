- Overview
IYZ: iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF
IYZ exchange rate has changed by -0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.49 and at a high of 32.80.
Follow iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
IYZ News
- Why Verizon Shares Are Sliding On Monday - Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)
- Can Stocks Defy September's Bad Reputation For Markets?
- IYZ: Concentrated Telco ETF, Hard To See The Upside (BATS:IYZ)
- ETFs in Focus as Cisco Beats on Q4 Earnings, Offers Weak Outlook
- U.S. Investor Risk Aversion Returns, Expectations Of Losses Deepen In August
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Telecomm ETFs in Focus After VZ & T's Q2 Earnings Beat
- Q2 2025 Earnings Preview: Modest Growth Expected Amidst Economic Crosswinds
- A Decade Of Change: How Tech Evolved In The Last 5 Years And Bold Bets For The Next 5
- U.S. Equities: Getting Granular On Market Insights And Sector Trends
- April 2025 Perspective
- Inflection Points: Trying To Reason With High Vol Season
- XTL ETF: Beware Of Slower Growth Looking Forward
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IYZ stock price today?
iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF stock is priced at 32.62 today. It trades within 32.49 - 32.80, yesterday's close was 32.71, and trading volume reached 1340. The live price chart of IYZ shows these updates.
Does iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF is currently valued at 32.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.75% and USD. View the chart live to track IYZ movements.
How to buy IYZ stock?
You can buy iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF shares at the current price of 32.62. Orders are usually placed near 32.62 or 32.92, while 1340 and -0.24% show market activity. Follow IYZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IYZ stock?
Investing in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.97 - 32.80 and current price 32.62. Many compare 1.05% and 20.50% before placing orders at 32.62 or 32.92. Explore the IYZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the past year was 32.80. Within 23.97 - 32.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.71 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (IYZ) over the year was 23.97. Comparing it with the current 32.62 and 23.97 - 32.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IYZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IYZ stock split?
iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.71, and 25.75% after corporate actions.
