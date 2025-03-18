IYZ: iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF
今日IYZ汇率已更改-0.12%。当日，交易品种以低点32.49和高点32.80进行交易。
关注iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
IYZ新闻
常见问题解答
IYZ股票今天的价格是多少？
iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF股票今天的定价为32.67。它在32.49 - 32.80范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为32.71，交易量达到1193。IYZ的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF股票是否支付股息？
iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF目前的价值为32.67。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注25.94%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪IYZ走势。
如何购买IYZ股票？
您可以以32.67的当前价格购买iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF股票。订单通常设置在32.67或32.97附近，而1193和-0.09%显示市场活动。立即关注IYZ的实时图表更新。
如何投资IYZ股票？
投资iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF需要考虑年度范围23.97 - 32.80和当前价格32.67。许多人在以32.67或32.97下订单之前，会比较1.21%和。实时查看IYZ价格图表，了解每日变化。
iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF的最高价格是32.80。在23.97 - 32.80内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF的绩效。
iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF（IYZ）的最低价格为23.97。将其与当前的32.67和23.97 - 32.80进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看IYZ在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
IYZ股票是什么时候拆分的？
iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、32.71和25.94%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 32.71
- 开盘价
- 32.70
- 卖价
- 32.67
- 买价
- 32.97
- 最低价
- 32.49
- 最高价
- 32.80
- 交易量
- 1.193 K
- 日变化
- -0.12%
- 月变化
- 1.21%
- 6个月变化
- 20.69%
- 年变化
- 25.94%