IYZ: iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

32.67 USD 0.04 (0.12%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日IYZ汇率已更改-0.12%。当日，交易品种以低点32.49和高点32.80进行交易。

关注iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

常见问题解答

IYZ股票今天的价格是多少？

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF股票今天的定价为32.67。它在32.49 - 32.80范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为32.71，交易量达到1193。IYZ的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF股票是否支付股息？

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF目前的价值为32.67。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注25.94%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪IYZ走势。

如何购买IYZ股票？

您可以以32.67的当前价格购买iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF股票。订单通常设置在32.67或32.97附近，而1193和-0.09%显示市场活动。立即关注IYZ的实时图表更新。

如何投资IYZ股票？

投资iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF需要考虑年度范围23.97 - 32.80和当前价格32.67。许多人在以32.67或32.97下订单之前，会比较1.21%和。实时查看IYZ价格图表，了解每日变化。

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF的最高价格是32.80。在23.97 - 32.80内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF的绩效。

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF（IYZ）的最低价格为23.97。将其与当前的32.67和23.97 - 32.80进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看IYZ在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

IYZ股票是什么时候拆分的？

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、32.71和25.94%中可见。

日范围
32.49 32.80
年范围
23.97 32.80
前一天收盘价
32.71
开盘价
32.70
卖价
32.67
买价
32.97
最低价
32.49
最高价
32.80
交易量
1.193 K
日变化
-0.12%
月变化
1.21%
6个月变化
20.69%
年变化
25.94%
06 十月, 星期一