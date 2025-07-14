- Overview
IYH: iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF
IYH exchange rate has changed by -0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 60.84 and at a high of 61.27.
Follow iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
IYH News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IYH stock price today?
iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock is priced at 60.85 today. It trades within 60.84 - 61.27, yesterday's close was 61.17, and trading volume reached 1050. The live price chart of IYH shows these updates.
Does iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF is currently valued at 60.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.61% and USD. View the chart live to track IYH movements.
How to buy IYH stock?
You can buy iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF shares at the current price of 60.85. Orders are usually placed near 60.85 or 61.15, while 1050 and -0.59% show market activity. Follow IYH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IYH stock?
Investing in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF involves considering the yearly range 53.35 - 63.71 and current price 60.85. Many compare 2.96% and 5.50% before placing orders at 60.85 or 61.15. Explore the IYH price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the past year was 63.71. Within 53.35 - 63.71, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 61.17 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH) over the year was 53.35. Comparing it with the current 60.85 and 53.35 - 63.71 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IYH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IYH stock split?
iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 61.17, and -2.61% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 61.17
- Open
- 61.21
- Bid
- 60.85
- Ask
- 61.15
- Low
- 60.84
- High
- 61.27
- Volume
- 1.050 K
- Daily Change
- -0.52%
- Month Change
- 2.96%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.50%
- Year Change
- -2.61%