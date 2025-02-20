- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IWY: iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF
IWY exchange rate has changed by -0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 275.12 and at a high of 276.54.
Follow iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IWY News
- Apple at All-Time High on iPhone 17 Boom: ETFs to Consider
- QGRW: Valuation Risks Apparent For This ETF (QGRW)
- QGRW: Leading Growth ETF With A Caveat
- IWY: Benefits And Risks Of A Concentrated Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)
- IWY Provides More Centration In Top Growth Stocks (NYSEARCA:IWY)
- Should iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- CGGR: Capital Group's Growth ETF Is Built For The Long Term (NYSEARCA:CGGR)
- Growth ETFs Set New Records, Brush Off Tariff Headwinds
- Equity Outlook: Applying Timeless Insights For Volatile Times Ahead
- IWY: Top 200 Growth Strategy Is A Smart Way To Beat Traditional Indices (NYSEARCA:IWY)
- Separating Signal From Noise: Strategies For Equity Growth Investors
- A Stock Picker's Guide: Global Equity Market Opportunities Across A Shifting Landscape
- IWY: U.S. Growth Stocks Show Signs Of Overvaluation (NYSEARCA:IWY)
- GARP: A Solid Choice Balancing Growth, Value, And Quality But Not Better Than Peers
- Undercovered ETFs: Growth, Income, TIPS, Poland +
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IWY stock price today?
iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock is priced at 275.79 today. It trades within 275.12 - 276.54, yesterday's close was 276.09, and trading volume reached 320. The live price chart of IWY shows these updates.
Does iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF is currently valued at 275.79. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.55% and USD. View the chart live to track IWY movements.
How to buy IWY stock?
You can buy iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF shares at the current price of 275.79. Orders are usually placed near 275.79 or 276.09, while 320 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow IWY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IWY stock?
Investing in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 180.65 - 278.56 and current price 275.79. Many compare 1.10% and 26.46% before placing orders at 275.79 or 276.09. Explore the IWY price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the past year was 278.56. Within 180.65 - 278.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 276.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) over the year was 180.65. Comparing it with the current 275.79 and 180.65 - 278.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IWY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IWY stock split?
iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 276.09, and 25.55% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 276.09
- Open
- 275.96
- Bid
- 275.79
- Ask
- 276.09
- Low
- 275.12
- High
- 276.54
- Volume
- 320
- Daily Change
- -0.11%
- Month Change
- 1.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.46%
- Year Change
- 25.55%