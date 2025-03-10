- Overview
IWX: iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF
IWX exchange rate has changed by 0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 88.32 and at a high of 88.81.
Follow iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IWX stock price today?
iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock is priced at 88.58 today. It trades within 88.32 - 88.81, yesterday's close was 88.39, and trading volume reached 58. The live price chart of IWX shows these updates.
Does iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF is currently valued at 88.58. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.74% and USD. View the chart live to track IWX movements.
How to buy IWX stock?
You can buy iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF shares at the current price of 88.58. Orders are usually placed near 88.58 or 88.88, while 58 and -0.24% show market activity. Follow IWX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IWX stock?
Investing in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 71.48 - 88.81 and current price 88.58. Many compare 1.01% and 12.14% before placing orders at 88.58 or 88.88. Explore the IWX price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the past year was 88.81. Within 71.48 - 88.81, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 88.39 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (IWX) over the year was 71.48. Comparing it with the current 88.58 and 71.48 - 88.81 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IWX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IWX stock split?
iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 88.39, and 9.74% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 88.39
- Open
- 88.79
- Bid
- 88.58
- Ask
- 88.88
- Low
- 88.32
- High
- 88.81
- Volume
- 58
- Daily Change
- 0.21%
- Month Change
- 1.01%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.14%
- Year Change
- 9.74%