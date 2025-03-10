- 개요
IWX: iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF
IWX 환율이 오늘 0.25%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 88.32이고 고가는 88.81이었습니다.
iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is IWX stock price today?
iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock is priced at 88.61 today. It trades within 88.32 - 88.81, yesterday's close was 88.39, and trading volume reached 49. The live price chart of IWX shows these updates.
Does iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF is currently valued at 88.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.77% and USD. View the chart live to track IWX movements.
How to buy IWX stock?
You can buy iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF shares at the current price of 88.61. Orders are usually placed near 88.61 or 88.91, while 49 and -0.20% show market activity. Follow IWX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IWX stock?
Investing in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 71.48 - 88.81 and current price 88.61. Many compare 1.05% and 12.18% before placing orders at 88.61 or 88.91. Explore the IWX price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the past year was 88.81. Within 71.48 - 88.81, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 88.39 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (IWX) over the year was 71.48. Comparing it with the current 88.61 and 71.48 - 88.81 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IWX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IWX stock split?
iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 88.39, and 9.77% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 88.39
- 시가
- 88.79
- Bid
- 88.61
- Ask
- 88.91
- 저가
- 88.32
- 고가
- 88.81
- 볼륨
- 49
- 일일 변동
- 0.25%
- 월 변동
- 1.05%
- 6개월 변동
- 12.18%
- 년간 변동율
- 9.77%