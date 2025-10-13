- Overview
IWR: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF
IWR exchange rate has changed by -1.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 94.73 and at a high of 96.52.
Follow iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
IWR News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IWR stock price today?
iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock is priced at 95.08 today. It trades within 94.73 - 96.52, yesterday's close was 96.23, and trading volume reached 2311. The live price chart of IWR shows these updates.
Does iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF is currently valued at 95.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.00% and USD. View the chart live to track IWR movements.
How to buy IWR stock?
You can buy iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF shares at the current price of 95.08. Orders are usually placed near 95.08 or 95.38, while 2311 and -1.40% show market activity. Follow IWR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IWR stock?
Investing in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 73.16 - 97.79 and current price 95.08. Many compare -1.29% and 12.52% before placing orders at 95.08 or 95.38. Explore the IWR price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the past year was 97.79. Within 73.16 - 97.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 96.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) over the year was 73.16. Comparing it with the current 95.08 and 73.16 - 97.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IWR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IWR stock split?
iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 96.23, and 8.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 96.23
- Open
- 96.43
- Bid
- 95.08
- Ask
- 95.38
- Low
- 94.73
- High
- 96.52
- Volume
- 2.311 K
- Daily Change
- -1.20%
- Month Change
- -1.29%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.52%
- Year Change
- 8.00%
