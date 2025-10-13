QuotesSections
IWR: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

95.08 USD 1.15 (1.20%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IWR exchange rate has changed by -1.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 94.73 and at a high of 96.52.

Follow iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IWR stock price today?

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock is priced at 95.08 today. It trades within 94.73 - 96.52, yesterday's close was 96.23, and trading volume reached 2311. The live price chart of IWR shows these updates.

Does iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF is currently valued at 95.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.00% and USD. View the chart live to track IWR movements.

How to buy IWR stock?

You can buy iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF shares at the current price of 95.08. Orders are usually placed near 95.08 or 95.38, while 2311 and -1.40% show market activity. Follow IWR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IWR stock?

Investing in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 73.16 - 97.79 and current price 95.08. Many compare -1.29% and 12.52% before placing orders at 95.08 or 95.38. Explore the IWR price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the past year was 97.79. Within 73.16 - 97.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 96.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) over the year was 73.16. Comparing it with the current 95.08 and 73.16 - 97.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IWR moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IWR stock split?

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 96.23, and 8.00% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
94.73 96.52
Year Range
73.16 97.79
Previous Close
96.23
Open
96.43
Bid
95.08
Ask
95.38
Low
94.73
High
96.52
Volume
2.311 K
Daily Change
-1.20%
Month Change
-1.29%
6 Months Change
12.52%
Year Change
8.00%
17 October, Friday
00:00
ALL
IMF Meeting
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.333 M
Prev
1.307 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.333 M
Prev
1.312 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-8.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
Fcst
1.2%
Prev
0.9%
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
418
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
547
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
20:00
USD
TIC Net Long-Term Transactions
Act
Fcst
$​108.6 B
Prev
$​49.2 B