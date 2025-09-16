Currencies / IWFL
IWFL: ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN
44.56 USD 0.41 (0.91%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IWFL exchange rate has changed by -0.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.56 and at a high of 44.56.
Follow ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
44.56 44.56
Year Range
26.78 54.40
- Previous Close
- 44.97
- Open
- 44.56
- Bid
- 44.56
- Ask
- 44.86
- Low
- 44.56
- High
- 44.56
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.91%
- Month Change
- -18.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.11%
- Year Change
- 17.79%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%