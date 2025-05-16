Currencies / IVP
IVP: Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc - Class A
0.90 USD 0.02 (2.27%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IVP exchange rate has changed by 2.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.88 and at a high of 0.90.
Follow Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
IVP News
- Inspire Veterinary Partners reports regaining Nasdaq equity compliance
- Why Xos Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 25%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT), AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO)
- Inspire Veterinary Shares Surge 65% On Q2 Report, Acquisition Deal - Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP)
- Inspire Veterinary Partners signs LOI for New Jersey animal hospital
- Inspire Veterinary Partners stock falls after $10 million convertible offering
- LangChain is about to become a unicorn, sources say
- Inspire Veterinary Partners Announces AI Integration into Practice Management Software in Partnership with Leading Software Provider Covetrus
- Inspire Veterinary Partners Acquires Central Florida Animal Hospital
- Inspire Veterinary Partners Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Daily Range
0.88 0.90
Year Range
0.63 24.50
- Previous Close
- 0.88
- Open
- 0.88
- Bid
- 0.90
- Ask
- 1.20
- Low
- 0.88
- High
- 0.90
- Volume
- 51
- Daily Change
- 2.27%
- Month Change
- -2.17%
- 6 Months Change
- -45.45%
- Year Change
- -89.09%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev