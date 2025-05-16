货币 / IVP
IVP: Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc - Class A
0.89 USD 0.01 (1.11%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IVP汇率已更改-1.11%。当日，交易品种以低点0.89和高点0.92进行交易。
关注Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
IVP新闻
- Inspire Veterinary Partners reports regaining Nasdaq equity compliance
- Why Xos Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 25%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT), AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO)
- Inspire Veterinary Shares Surge 65% On Q2 Report, Acquisition Deal - Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP)
- Inspire Veterinary Partners signs LOI for New Jersey animal hospital
- Inspire Veterinary Partners stock falls after $10 million convertible offering
- Inspire Veterinary Partners Announces AI Integration into Practice Management Software in Partnership with Leading Software Provider Covetrus
- Inspire Veterinary Partners Acquires Central Florida Animal Hospital
- Inspire Veterinary Partners Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
日范围
0.89 0.92
年范围
0.63 24.50
- 前一天收盘价
- 0.90
- 开盘价
- 0.91
- 卖价
- 0.89
- 买价
- 1.19
- 最低价
- 0.89
- 最高价
- 0.92
- 交易量
- 61
- 日变化
- -1.11%
- 月变化
- -3.26%
- 6个月变化
- -46.06%
- 年变化
- -89.21%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值