ISPC: iSpecimen Inc
1.69 USD 0.02 (1.17%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ISPC exchange rate has changed by -1.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.47 and at a high of 1.83.
Follow iSpecimen Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ISPC News
- iSpecimen updates crypto treasury plans, explores beyond Solana
- iSpecimen receives crypto treasury proposals amid $200M digital plan
- iSpecimen completes first phase of digital transformation program
- iSpecimen plans $200M cryptocurrency treasury based on Solana blockchain
- iSpecimen plans up to $200 million Solana-based treasury reserve
- iSpecimen prices $4 million public offering at $0.70 per share
- iSpecimen stock falls after pricing $4 million public offering
- iSpecimen prices $4 million public offering at $0.70 per share
- iSpecimen amends bylaws to lower quorum requirement for shareholder meetings
- iSpecimen announces board changes and new director appointment
Daily Range
1.47 1.83
Year Range
0.64 8.30
- Previous Close
- 1.71
- Open
- 1.57
- Bid
- 1.69
- Ask
- 1.99
- Low
- 1.47
- High
- 1.83
- Volume
- 3.186 K
- Daily Change
- -1.17%
- Month Change
- 138.03%
- 6 Months Change
- 62.50%
- Year Change
- -64.04%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev