Currencies / IONQ
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IONQ: IonQ Inc
59.30 USD 0.16 (0.27%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IONQ exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.13 and at a high of 59.53.
Follow IonQ Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IONQ News
- 5 AI Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Strength Seen in Seagate (STX): Can Its 7.7% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- 3 Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Now
- Tesla, Google lead market cap stock movers on Monday
- Quantum Stock Tracker: IonQ Price Targets, Rigetti Climbs - IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)
- IonQ stock price target raised to $65 from $50 at Craig-Hallum
- Cantor Fitzgerald raises IonQ stock price target to $60 on quantum roadmap
- Best-Performing Leveraged ETF Areas of Last Week
- IonQ stock price target raised to $80 from $60 at Needham on quantum roadmap
- IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Analyst/Investor Day Transcript
- 4 Quantum Computing Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune
- Warner Bros, Oracle, And Micron Technology Are Among The Top 10 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (Sep. 8 - Sep. 12): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? - CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB)
- 3 Emerging Tech Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
- Rigetti Computing Gets Closer To Crucial Quantum Milestone (NASDAQ:RGTI)
- Meet the Once-in-a-Generation Stock That Could Dominate Quantum Computing
- Dow Jones Futures: Nvidia, Meta Eye Buy Points, Tesla Races; Fed Meeting Ahead
- IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Analyst/Investor Day - Slideshow (NYSE:IONQ)
- Quantum Computing Stocks: IonQ Touts Acquisition Strategy At Analyst Day
- IonQ Skyrocketed Today -- Is the Quantum Computing Stock a Buy Right Now?
- Fed Meeting In Focus With FedEx, Lennar, Meta Due; Tesla Leads New Buys
- A $1 Billion Reason to Buy IonQ Stock Today
- Tesla, Oracle lead Friday’s market cap stock movers
- IonQ stock soars after securing UK regulatory approval for acquisition
- Why IonQ Stock Is Crushing It Today
Daily Range
57.13 59.53
Year Range
7.99 59.88
- Previous Close
- 59.14
- Open
- 58.84
- Bid
- 59.30
- Ask
- 59.60
- Low
- 57.13
- High
- 59.53
- Volume
- 18.968 K
- Daily Change
- 0.27%
- Month Change
- 44.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 143.63%
- Year Change
- 567.04%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%