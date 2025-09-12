QuotesSections
Currencies / IONQ
IONQ: IonQ Inc

59.30 USD 0.16 (0.27%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IONQ exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.13 and at a high of 59.53.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
57.13 59.53
Year Range
7.99 59.88
Previous Close
59.14
Open
58.84
Bid
59.30
Ask
59.60
Low
57.13
High
59.53
Volume
18.968 K
Daily Change
0.27%
Month Change
44.53%
6 Months Change
143.63%
Year Change
567.04%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%