Currencies / INUV
INUV: Inuvo Inc
3.53 USD 0.07 (2.02%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
INUV exchange rate has changed by 2.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.43 and at a high of 3.58.
Follow Inuvo Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
INUV News
- Inuvo at H.C. Wainwright: Strategic Growth and IntentKey Focus
- Inuvo, Inc. (INUV) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Inuvo, Inc (INUV) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Inuvo earnings missed by $0.09, revenue fell short of estimates
- Inuvo stock price target raised to $15 from $2 at H.C. Wainwright
- Inuvo at IAccess Alpha: AI Tech Leads Strategic Growth
- Inuvo announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (June 9 to June 13) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
Daily Range
3.43 3.58
Year Range
0.19 6.27
- Previous Close
- 3.46
- Open
- 3.48
- Bid
- 3.53
- Ask
- 3.83
- Low
- 3.43
- High
- 3.58
- Volume
- 176
- Daily Change
- 2.02%
- Month Change
- 4.13%
- 6 Months Change
- 880.56%
- Year Change
- 1312.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%