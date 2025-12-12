- Overview
INR: INFINITY NATURAL RESOURCES, INC.
INR exchange rate has changed by -1.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.21 and at a high of 14.80.
Follow INFINITY NATURAL RESOURCES, INC. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is INR stock price today?
INFINITY NATURAL RESOURCES, INC. stock is priced at 14.21 today. It trades within 14.21 - 14.80, yesterday's close was 14.42, and trading volume reached 144. The live price chart of INR shows these updates.
Does INFINITY NATURAL RESOURCES, INC. stock pay dividends?
INFINITY NATURAL RESOURCES, INC. is currently valued at 14.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -36.13% and USD. View the chart live to track INR movements.
How to buy INR stock?
You can buy INFINITY NATURAL RESOURCES, INC. shares at the current price of 14.21. Orders are usually placed near 14.21 or 14.51, while 144 and -2.34% show market activity. Follow INR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into INR stock?
Investing in INFINITY NATURAL RESOURCES, INC. involves considering the yearly range 11.13 - 23.00 and current price 14.21. Many compare 7.90% and -21.45% before placing orders at 14.21 or 14.51. Explore the INR price chart live with daily changes.
What are INFINITY NATURAL RESOURCES, INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of INFINITY NATURAL RESOURCES, INC. in the past year was 23.00. Within 11.13 - 23.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.42 helps spot resistance levels. Track INFINITY NATURAL RESOURCES, INC. performance using the live chart.
What are INFINITY NATURAL RESOURCES, INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of INFINITY NATURAL RESOURCES, INC. (INR) over the year was 11.13. Comparing it with the current 14.21 and 11.13 - 23.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch INR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did INR stock split?
INFINITY NATURAL RESOURCES, INC. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.42, and -36.13% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.42
- Open
- 14.55
- Bid
- 14.21
- Ask
- 14.51
- Low
- 14.21
- High
- 14.80
- Volume
- 144
- Daily Change
- -1.46%
- Month Change
- 7.90%
- 6 Months Change
- -21.45%
- Year Change
- -36.13%
