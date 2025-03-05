Currencies / IMOS
IMOS: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc - American Depositary Shares
18.58 USD 0.27 (1.47%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IMOS exchange rate has changed by 1.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.35 and at a high of 18.64.
Follow ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
18.35 18.64
Year Range
12.78 23.45
- Previous Close
- 18.31
- Open
- 18.35
- Bid
- 18.58
- Ask
- 18.88
- Low
- 18.35
- High
- 18.64
- Volume
- 18
- Daily Change
- 1.47%
- Month Change
- 18.27%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.93%
- Year Change
- -19.71%
