ILIT: iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF
ILIT exchange rate has changed by 14.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.31 and at a high of 14.11.
Follow iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ILIT stock price today?
iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF stock is priced at 13.97 today. It trades within 13.31 - 14.11, yesterday's close was 12.24, and trading volume reached 177. The live price chart of ILIT shows these updates.
Does iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF is currently valued at 13.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.12% and USD. View the chart live to track ILIT movements.
How to buy ILIT stock?
You can buy iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF shares at the current price of 13.97. Orders are usually placed near 13.97 or 14.27, while 177 and 4.41% show market activity. Follow ILIT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ILIT stock?
Investing in iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF involves considering the yearly range 6.50 - 14.11 and current price 13.97. Many compare 13.30% and 83.57% before placing orders at 13.97 or 14.27. Explore the ILIT price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF in the past year was 14.11. Within 6.50 - 14.11, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (ILIT) over the year was 6.50. Comparing it with the current 13.97 and 6.50 - 14.11 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ILIT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ILIT stock split?
iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.24, and 22.12% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.24
- Open
- 13.38
- Bid
- 13.97
- Ask
- 14.27
- Low
- 13.31
- High
- 14.11
- Volume
- 177
- Daily Change
- 14.13%
- Month Change
- 13.30%
- 6 Months Change
- 83.57%
- Year Change
- 22.12%
