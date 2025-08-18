Currencies / IDR
IDR: Idaho Strategic Resources Inc
27.87 USD 1.80 (6.07%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IDR exchange rate has changed by -6.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.85 and at a high of 29.69.
Follow Idaho Strategic Resources Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
27.85 29.69
Year Range
9.67 32.01
- Previous Close
- 29.67
- Open
- 29.29
- Bid
- 27.87
- Ask
- 28.17
- Low
- 27.85
- High
- 29.69
- Volume
- 636
- Daily Change
- -6.07%
- Month Change
- -4.33%
- 6 Months Change
- 93.27%
- Year Change
- 72.25%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%