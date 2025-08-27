통화 / IDR
IDR: Idaho Strategic Resources Inc
30.12 USD 0.94 (3.22%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
IDR 환율이 오늘 3.22%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 28.89이고 고가는 31.31이었습니다.
Idaho Strategic Resources Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
28.89 31.31
년간 변동
9.67 32.01
- 이전 종가
- 29.18
- 시가
- 29.28
- Bid
- 30.12
- Ask
- 30.42
- 저가
- 28.89
- 고가
- 31.31
- 볼륨
- 1.635 K
- 일일 변동
- 3.22%
- 월 변동
- 3.40%
- 6개월 변동
- 108.88%
- 년간 변동율
- 86.16%
20 9월, 토요일