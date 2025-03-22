Currencies / ICMB
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ICMB: Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc
3.00 USD 0.02 (0.66%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ICMB exchange rate has changed by -0.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.98 and at a high of 3.04.
Follow Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ICMB News
- Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. 2025 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:ICMB)
- Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (ICMB) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Investcorp Credit Management BDC Q2 2025 slides: Portfolio growth amid NAV decline
- Investcorp Credit Management BDC earnings missed by $0.07, revenue fell short of estimates
- Investcorp Credit Management BDC Q1 2025 slides: NAV rises amid yield improvements
- Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (ICMB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release for Second Quarter and Fiscal Period Ended December 31, 2024
Daily Range
2.98 3.04
Year Range
2.46 3.47
- Previous Close
- 3.02
- Open
- 3.04
- Bid
- 3.00
- Ask
- 3.30
- Low
- 2.98
- High
- 3.04
- Volume
- 175
- Daily Change
- -0.66%
- Month Change
- 1.69%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.83%
- Year Change
- -4.15%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev