ICLN: iShares Global Clean Energy ETF
14.89 USD 0.08 (0.54%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ICLN exchange rate has changed by 0.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.83 and at a high of 14.96.
Follow iShares Global Clean Energy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ICLN News
- Markets Continue To Signal Risk-On For Global Strategies
- Bloom Energy stock price target raised to $65 by Wells Fargo on AI demand
- Alternative Energy Stocks Continue To Lead Big Oil In 2025
- Elon Musk's Hits Back At Energy Secretary, Chris Wright With A Two-Word Reply After His 'Worthless' Wind And Solar Energy Remark - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (ARCA:PBW), iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)
- ICLN: Favorable Rate Environment, AI Expansion Present An Attractive Buying Opportunity
- ICLN: Renewable Energy Set For Growth Before Tax Credits Expire (NASDAQ:ICLN)
- ICLN's Surge Despite U.S. Rollbacks: Will It Last? (NASDAQ:ICLN)
- Income Investors: Don’t Stretch For Equity Yield
- Enphase Energy Strengthens Europe Push With Cybersecurity Certification And Fresh Financing Partnerships - Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)
- Trump Administration Halts Solar, Wind Project Approvals—Clean Energy ETFs Drop - First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (ARCA:FAN), iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)
- Clean Energy ETFs Hit a 52-Week High: Here's Why
- Why Is Enphase Energy Stock Gaining Tuesday? - Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)
- Solar, biotech, and health insurance stocks are moving on Friday: here's why
- PBW: The Small-Cap ETF Of The Clean Energy Industry (NYSEARCA:PBW)
- Could Enphase Energy And SolarEdge Technologies Become The Netflix Of Energy
- Trump to penalize India for buying Russian oil. Here’s how much it purchases.
- Short-Term Energy Outlook, July 2025 (Commodity:CL1:COM)
- Inside The Green Economy: What It Is And Why It Matters
- What's Going On With Blink Charging Stock On Monday? - Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)
- BP Sells US Wind Portfolio In $20 Billion Divestment Push - BP (NYSE:BP)
- Eaton's Latest Acquisition To Modernize EV Charging Infrastructure - Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN)
- Is The Tide Turning Again In Favor Of Clean Energy Stocks?
- BHP Taps China's Battery Leaders For Green Mining Future - BYD (OTC:BYDDY), BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)
- Enphase Expands Smart EV Charging Footprint Across Europe - Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Daily Range
14.83 14.96
Year Range
10.46 14.96
- Previous Close
- 14.81
- Open
- 14.88
- Bid
- 14.89
- Ask
- 15.19
- Low
- 14.83
- High
- 14.96
- Volume
- 2.346 K
- Daily Change
- 0.54%
- Month Change
- 5.90%
- 6 Months Change
- 30.27%
- Year Change
- 1.71%
