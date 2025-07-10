QuotesSections
ICLN: iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

14.89 USD 0.08 (0.54%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ICLN exchange rate has changed by 0.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.83 and at a high of 14.96.

Follow iShares Global Clean Energy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
14.83 14.96
Year Range
10.46 14.96
Previous Close
14.81
Open
14.88
Bid
14.89
Ask
15.19
Low
14.83
High
14.96
Volume
2.346 K
Daily Change
0.54%
Month Change
5.90%
6 Months Change
30.27%
Year Change
1.71%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev